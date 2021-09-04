Dead body of man, 45, with gunshot wounds found on Yerevan street

A murder with a firearm took place in Yerevan Saturday, shamshyan.com reported.

At around 3:10am, the police received a call informing that there was a man's dead body in front of a house.

The police and investigators who were dispatched to the scene found the dead body Samvel Vardanyan, 45, with two gunshot wounds.

The police and investigators found out that a quarrel had taken place in the aforementioned place, during which the suspect, Ashot Mkrtchyan, 26, had fired shots at Vardanyan, as a result of which he had died on the spot.

The police and investigators found this suspect and brought him in to a police station.

A criminal case has been initiated on charges of murder, as well as illegal carrying, keeping, and using weapons and ammunition.

The police and investigators found the firearm that was used in this crime.

The suspect has been detained.

To note, he is the son of the victim's sister.