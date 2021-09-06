Armenia FM to new OSCE Minsk Group's new Russian Co-Chair: Speedy, unconditional repatriation of POWs necessary

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan today received newly appointed Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khozaev.
The interlocutors discussed a broad range of issues related to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and underscored the importance of resumption of the peace process under the auspices of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group.
Minister Mirzoyan expressed the Armenian side’s support to the joint statements that the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have made after the 44-day war in which they have underscored the need for a durable and sustainable settlement of the conflict based on the well-known principles and elements.
Mirzoyan also stressed the urgency of addressing the priority humanitarian issues. In this context, the foreign minister emphasized the need for the speedy and unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages detained in Azerbaijan.