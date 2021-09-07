Armenian mother sentenced to 10 years under charge of murder of little child

UN: Ethiopian population is on brink of starvation due to blockade

Armenia FM holds phone talks with Wendy Morton

Armenia finance minister receives World Bank delegation

Karabakh President spokesperson: Issues of security and status of Artsakh remain unsolved

Armenia Deputy PM receives EBRD Regional Director for Caucasus

Karabakh President spokesperson: Stepanakert views Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises as new challenge

Tony Blair calls Islamism a top priority threat to Western countries

Armenia MOD receives outgoing commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Karabakh

Armenia PM, Eurasian Development Bank Management Board chairman discuss development of cooperation

Karabakh President meets with Russian Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovaev

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Hadrut

Brazilian president suspected of wanting to stage an early military coup

Armenia FM receives China Ambassador

Azerbaijani media report launch of Turkish-Azeri joint military exercises in Lachin region

Toyota collides with paramedic truck in Yerevan, 5 people transferred to Erebuni Medical Center

Armenia Deputy PM, World Bank delegation discuss current joint programs

Digest: Armenian ex-president’s lawyer files lawsuit, Yerevan resident brutally kills his wife

Armenia PM receives new Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group

Jean-Paul Belmondo passes away aged 88

Guinean government officials ban from leaving country

Armenia ex-MP: August 25 fights in parliament were show of force by current authorities

Ex-deputy defense minister: Yerevan should discuss with Moscow legal mechanisms for peacekeepers’ presence in Artsakh

Families of another 76 heroic Armenian servicemen receive compensation

Armenian ex-MP: Armenia's role in South Caucasus being reduced to a minimum

Taliban execute pregnant Afghan police officer in front of her family

Podguzov: EDB interested in considerably increasing Armenia's portfolio in next 5 years

Viticulturists of Armenia's Ujan shut down Yerevan-Ashtarak highway, half of factories not purveying grapes

Merkel gives consent to talks with the Taliban

Lavrov: Russia would be glad to participate in ceremony for announcing new Afghan government

Armenia PM sacks deputy emergency situations minister

Revenue committee sums up results of 23rd measure to neutralize Armenia economic consequences of coronavirus

Dollar drops in Armenia

Health ministry: 303,325 people so far vaccinated in Armenia against coronavirus

Armenia Constitutional Court to examine opposition's application challenging parliamentary speaker's election

Armenia FM to OSCE Minsk Group's new Russian Co-Chair: Speedy, unconditional repatriation of POWs necessary

Health minister: As of October 1 Armenia employees must be vaccinated against coronavirus

Armenia ruling party interested in expanding cooperation with Russia ruling party, says parliament vice-speaker

Armenia opposition MP: That matter should be on each session’s agenda until parliament commission chair is elected

Murder in Yerevan, police release video

Political bloc formed in Gyumri, it will run in local elections

Karabakh President visits Berdashen, Ashan villages of Martuni region

Oil prices are down 1%

Resistance forces deny Taliban takeover of Panjshir and intend to continue fighting

Netherlands ready to assist Armenia in implementing judicial reforms

OSCE Minsk Group new Russian Co-Chair meets with Armenia FM

One dead, 5 injured after car accident on Meghri-Yerevan motorway

4th Armenian festival opens in Paris (PHOTOS)

Opposition MP: Attempt being made to gradually take Armenia out of Artsakh-related processes

Unibank to celebrate 20th anniversary organizing festival of intellectual games

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh secure safe grape harvesting

Lawyer on Armenia ex-president Sargsyan v. MP Sukiasyan lawsuit: We will go after all lies

239 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

2 Yerevan neighborhood residents on hunger strike for 12th day

Armenia Armed Forces’ General Staff chief attends International Army Games closing ceremony

Brutal murder in Yerevan

Taliban announce capture of Afghanistan’s Panjshir province

Bitcoin exceeds $51K for first time since May

Robot patrol service launched in Singapore

Brazil snake venom helps fight coronavirus?

US 60% of respondents disapprove of Biden's decision on Afghanistan

Merkel welcomes resumption of Kabul airport

Armenian Defense Minister: We must learn to defend our country if necessary

Russian pianists Miroslav Kultishev and Viktor Maslov are winners of 2nd Classic Piano International Piano Competition

Taliban ban shooting into the air throughout Afghanistan

Boeing 787 Dreamliner deliveries to not resume until late October

Man dies in shark attack in Australia

Death toll in ISIS militants attack in Iraq rises to 12

Alexey Shor: The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra led by Sergey Smbatyan has become a world-class orchestra

Ombudsman: Azerbaijanis burned section of road from Norabak village to Azat

Armenia confirms 423 COVID-19 new cases in a day

Saudi air defense forces destroy three mined Houthi drones

3 people killed in Washington shooting

Political analyst: It is decided in Moscow who will or will not visit Artsakh

Another fallen Armenian soldier’s remains found during Artsakh search operations

President confers Hero of Artsakh title

Le Drian: France will continue assisting Armenia in overcoming consequences of Karabakh conflict

More than 5,000 people evacuated in China after damage to dam

Over 70 people killed or wounded in Afghanistan aerial gunshots

Deputy chief of North Macedonia mission to OSCE detained at Armenia's request

Taliban say they have taken control of 4 districts in Afghanistan’s Panjshir province

EU assists Armenia enterprises engaged in dried-fruit production, export (PHOTOS)

Grape growers reopen road in Armenia’s Ararat

17 people killed after indiscriminate shots fired in Kabul

4 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Blinken to Mirzoyan: US Embassy in Yerevan ready to assist you, your government

7 injured in New Zealand supermarket knife attack

Artsakh presidential adviser dismissed

Grape growers block road in Armenia’s Ararat Province

Female passenger dies on the spot after car hits horse in Armenia’s Syunik Province

621 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Dead body of man, 45, with gunshot wounds found on Yerevan street

Armenia army General Staff chief heads for Moscow

Google locks Afghanistan government accounts

City to be built in US desert for millions of people

Denmark to build giant 'energy island' at sea

Newspaper: 'Soros' NGOs to bring 2 large-scale education programs to Armenia

Newspaper: Satellite footage of 44-day Artsakh war could make scandalous revelations

Some 6,000 Islamic extremists surrender to Nigeria authorities

Aram Khachaturian's Violin Concerto to be performed in Dubai