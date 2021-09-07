Armenian mother sentenced to 10 years under charge of murder of little child

The First Instance Court of Shirak Province of Armenia today ended the trial over the murder of a little child by the name of Gaiane Aleksanyan committed by her 22-year-old mother in Gyumri.
As reported Armenpress, the court ruled to declare the child’s mother Ani Avetisyan guilty, sentence her to 10 years of imprisonment at a penitentiary institution and count the start of the punishment from August 31, 2019.
Judge Jon Hayrapetyan stated that the arrest pre-trial measure for Ani Minasyan will be left unchanged until entry into force of the criminal judgment, adding that the criminal judgment may be appealed to the Criminal Court of Appeal within a one-month period. In the courtroom, the mother refused to exercise her right to have the last word.
On August 31, 2019, the body of an almost one-year-old child was found in a dump in a district of Gyumri. Later, the Investigative Committee of Armenia reported that a female resident of Gyumri had tied, with an adhesive tape, the hands and legs of her daughter born in September 2018 and wrapped her mouth with a skirt, after which she had transported the child and placed her in one of the dumps on the street.
Based on the conclusion of the forensic medicine expert examination of the body, the child died from automatic suffocation after closure of the airways with food mass.