Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, MP Gevorgyan case court session adjourns for 3 weeks

YEREVAN. – The court hearing on the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan—who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly—on Tuesday adjourned for three weeks.
As reported earlier, Gevorgyan's lawyer Erik Aleksanyan had left the courtroom, considering that presiding Judge Anna Danibekyan was not objective towards him.
Today’s court session was adjourned due to the absence of this attorney.
The presiding judge will be in training courses on September 14, whereas September 21 is a public holiday in Armenia—the Independence Day anniversary.
"Who Armen Gevorgyan will call [as his lawyer] is his business. If you want, ensure the attendance of Erik Aleksanyan or someone else [as Gevorgyan’s attorney]. But you have to ensure the presence of a lawyer at the next session," Danibekyan said, adding that she provides enough time not only to call a new lawyer, but also to get familiarized with the case materials.