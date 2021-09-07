3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 51 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which three new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

At present, 30 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say four patients are in severe condition

A total of 11,841 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,075 of them have come back positive.