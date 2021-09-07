News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 07
USD
493.65
EUR
585.86
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.65
EUR
585.86
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 51 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which three new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health. 

At present, 30 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say four patients are in severe condition

A total of 11,841 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,075 of them have come back positive.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia population natural growth drops about 2.9 times in 2 years
According to the preliminary data of the National Statistical Service…
 Revenue committee sums up results of 23rd measure to neutralize Armenia economic consequences of coronavirus
The purpose of this measure was to assist in the continuation of activities and the preservation of jobs…
Health ministry: 303,325 people so far vaccinated in Armenia against coronavirus
Of which the first dose was 195,290, and the second dose—108,035…
 Oil prices are down 1%
The price of November futures for Brent crude oil fell by 1.06%…
 621 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 12 more coronavirus patients have died…
 Armenia receives donation of 27,500 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Lithuania (PHOTOS)
The EU Civil Protection Mechanism was activated in order to support the transportation of the vaccine cargo...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos