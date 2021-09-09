UNICEF’s Armenia program document is adopted

UNICEF’s Armenia program document for 2021-2025—the amount of funding for the respective envisaged activities is about $15 million—was adopted during Wednesday’s New York session of the UNICEF Executive Board, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Permanent Mission of Armenia to the UN.
During the session, Mher Margaryan, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN, reflected on the long-term cooperation between Armenia and UNICEF—and aimed at the protection of children and the promotion of their rights.
The aforesaid program document stems from the priorities set within the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for Armenia 2021-2025.
Also, this document highlights the needs of children—including displaced—affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, and outlines measures for their social protection, rehabilitation, and response to humanitarian needs.
During the aforementioned online session, the Deputy Minister of Health of Armenia, Lena Nanushyan, made an address on the priorities of Armenia's cooperation with UNICEF.