Armenian MFA: No negotiations being held for normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations at the moment

At the moment, there are no negotiations being held for the purpose of normalizing relations between Armenia and Turkey. This is what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia reported in response to RFE/RL Armenian Service’s question today.
RFE/RL Armenian Service particularly asked whether formal negotiations are predetermined for the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.
“In response to your inquiry, we inform that the contacts between the diplomats of Armenia and Turkey are limited to participation in multilateral discussions on various issues on the international agenda,” the response reads.
Recently, Ankara and Yerevan have been transmitting messages regarding the normalization of bilateral relations. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara is ready to normalize relations with Yerevan on the basis of friendly-neighborly relations and mutual recognition of territorial integrity. In response, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared that Armenia is ready for dialogue with Turkey.