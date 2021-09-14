Armenia Deputy PM participates in session of Eurasian Economic Commission's Council

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan today participated in the subsequent session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) via a video call.
As reported the Government of Armenia, there are over three dozens of issues on the agenda, including issues related to the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and the deepening of trade and economic relations between the member states.
After the session, the Council approved the report on reciprocal trade between member states of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2020. Based on the overall evaluation of reciprocal trade, the specific weight of reciprocal trade in the foreign trade volume in 2020 grew in almost all countries, and it comprised 34.2 % in Armenia.
Among other issues, the members of the Council also discussed financing of industrial cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union and decided to develop mechanisms for financing cooperation projects with potential for integration within the EEU. During the session, the Council also adopted a decision on the general principles and approaches for ensuring food safety in the member states.