CSTO Collective Security Council to discuss urgent security issues, Armenia PM to also attend meeting
CSTO Collective Security Council to discuss urgent security issues, Armenia PM to also attend meeting
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

A meeting of the Collective Security Council (CSC) of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)—and in the format of a face-to-face meeting of the participants—will take place Thursday in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, the CSTO press service reported.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, will also attend this event.

The members of the CSC will discuss urgent international and regional security issues, and the main results of the CSTO activities in the period between its meetings. One of the key issues of discussion will be the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the security of the CSTO member states.

And taking into account the passing on of the CSTO 2021/22 chairmanship to Armenia, PM Pashinyan will present the country’s respective priorities which shall be implemented.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
