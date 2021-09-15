Iran embassy in Armenia on situation on Goris-Kapan motorway section: Elimination of road obstacles is topical

The Iranian embassy in Yerevan has responded to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s query as to whether the it was aware and monitoring the situation in connection with the Azerbaijanis stopping of Iranian truckers near the Voroton village section of the Goris-Kapan motorway in Armenia’s Syunik Province, levying tolls from them, and request to comment on it.
"Iran is trying to use its capabilities for regional development, peace, and stability—with the participation of all [its] neighbors. Accordingly, the development of relations with friendly Armenia, in particular, and the elimination of obstacles and problems along the road is topical.
The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely following the developments unrolling in the Caucasus region in recent months and, in particular, the collection of money from Iranian cars traveling from Iran to Armenia since Sunday, September 12.
Iran will pursue various ways of facilitating trade with neighboring countries, including Armenia," the Iranian embassy in Yerevan noted, in particular, in its response.