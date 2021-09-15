Digest: US doesn't consider issue of Nagorno-Karabakh issue resolved, latest on COVID-19

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 15.09.21:
- Due to aircraft engine malfunction, Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan was unable to leave for Dushanbe to attend the joint session of the FMs, Ministers of Defense, and Secretaries of the Security Councils of CSTO member states.
The Russian MFA showed a photo taken during the session, and in the photo, it is clear to see that the foreign minister and defense minister of Armenia aren’t among the attendees.
Hunanyan said the aircraft was a civil aircraft and didn’t provide further details.
- The United States does not consider the issue of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) resolved. US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy stated about this in a conversation with reporters, according to Armenpress.
The US envoy added that her country finds that there is a need for a comprehensive settlement to resolve these matters between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
- The Parliamentary Assembly regrets the tragic humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the PACE said in a new report.
"It is a conflict which has seen two major outbreaks of war, the first from the end of 1991 to 1994, and the second a 6-week war in 2020," the report added.
The main issues covered in the report include, the dead, missing, and wounded; prisoners of war/alleged captives; allegations of crimes, war crimes, and other wrongful acts; landmines and unexploded ordnance; displaced persons; border tensions; cultural heritage; hate speech.
Recommendations are directed to Armenia and Azerbaijan on steps to help solve the humanitarian consequences in the short and long term and move towards a process of peace and reconciliation. The international community, including the Council of Europe, is encouraged to help both countries."
- A meeting of the opposition "Armenia" Bloc was held Tuesday, chaired by it leader, second President Robert Kocharyan, the bloc informed on Facebook.
At the meeting, the events taking place, the challenges facing Armenia, the ways of their solution, and organizational issues of work in various circles of the bloc were discussed.
Also, Robert Kocharyan instructed to increase the “Armenia” Bloc’s public activity in this crucial period for the country, to draw public attention to the problems, to further intensify the work between the bloc and the public, and to create even more effective organizational divisions to give a new quality to the bloc's work.
- As of Wednesday morning, 756 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 250,559 in the country.
Also, 22 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,056 cases.