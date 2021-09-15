News
756 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 756 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 250,559 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 22 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,056 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,181 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 389, the total respective number so far is 233,910, and the number of people currently being treated is 10,412—an increase by 344 from the previous day.

And 5,622 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,627,538 such tests have been performed to date.
