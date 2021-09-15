News
Armenia FM unable to travel to Dushanbe due to aircraft engine malfunction
Armenia FM unable to travel to Dushanbe due to aircraft engine malfunction
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Due to aircraft engine malfunction, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan was unable to leave for Dushanbe to attend the joint session of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Ministers of Defense and Secretaries of the Security Councils of Member States of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan said during a conversation with NEWS.am, adding that Mirzoyan will leave for Dushanbe where he will participate in the activities of CSTO institutions tomorrow and have a bilateral meeting.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation showed a photo taken during the session, and in the photo it is clear to see that the foreign minister and defense minister of Armenia aren’t among the attendees.

Hunanyan said the aircraft was a civil aircraft and didn’t provide further details.
