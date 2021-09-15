PACE regrets tragic humanitarian consequences of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

The Parliamentary Assembly regrets the tragic humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the PACE said in a new report.
"It is a conflict which has seen two major outbreaks of war, the first from the end of 1991 to 1994, and the second a 6-week war in 2020," the report added.
"During the recent 6-week war, over 3 900 Armenian and 2 900 Azerbaijani military were killed or went missing, and there were many civilian casualties. Over 91 000 Armenians and 84 000 Azerbaijanis were initially displaced."
"The main issues covered include, the dead, missing, and wounded; prisoners of war/alleged captives; allegations of crimes, war crimes, and other wrongful acts; landmines and unexploded ordnance; displaced persons; border tensions; cultural heritage; hate speech."
"Recommendations are directed to Armenia and Azerbaijan on steps to help solve the humanitarian consequences in the short and long term and move towards a process of peace and reconciliation. The international community, including the Council of Europe, is encouraged to help both countries."