Deputy Mayor of Armenia's Goris: Armenian drivers told me Azerbaijanis had stopped their trucks and checked them

Yesterday Deputy Mayor of Goris Karen Kocharyan received phone calls from Armenian drivers telling him that Azerbaijani police officers had stopped their cars and checked their documents and cargo in the Vorotan section of the Goris-Kapan road.
“This is not verified. We are verifying the information, and I can’t insist that this happened. We received an alarm and are verifying,” Kocharyan said.
After setting up a police checkpoint in the Vorotan section of the Goris-Kapan road a few days ago, the Azerbaijanis have been stopping truck drivers from Iran and letting them pass after checking them and levying money. Today it was reported that two Iranian drivers were detained.