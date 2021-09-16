Iran ambassador has 2nd meeting with Azerbaijan presidential assistant

Assistant to the president of Azerbaijan and head of the foreign policy department of the Azerbaijani presidential administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, met with Iranian Ambassador Seyed Abbas Mousavi for a second time. The Iranian diplomat informed about this on his Twitter account.
"For the second time this week, I had another chance to meet H.E. Hikmet Hajiyev, the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. During our cordial discussions, we reviewed the current situation and the future of our good relations and other issues of interest," the Iranian envoy tweeted.
Hajiyev and Mousavi on Tuesday had discussed the state of Iranian-Azerbaijani relations and issues of common concern.
As reported earlier, the Azerbaijanis, who have illegally settled on the Vorotan village section of the Goris-Kapan interstate motorway of Armenia, have started levying tolls from Iranian drivers—and on Wednesday, they even arrested two Iranian drivers.