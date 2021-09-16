News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 16
USD
486.37
EUR
572.46
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.37
EUR
572.46
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
3.4-magnitude earthquake hits 10 km northeast from Bavra village of Armenia's Shirak Province
3.4-magnitude earthquake hits 10 km northeast from Bavra village of Armenia's Shirak Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia reports that today at 2:19 p.m. Armenia time the Seismological Network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service recorded a 2.8-magnitude earthquake 10 kilometers northeast from Bavra village of Shirak Province (Georgia-Armenia border zone), with a 10 km depth of the hotbed, with a 41.20o northern latitude and 43.87o eastern longitude.

The force of the underground shock in the epicenter was 3-4 points.

The earthquake was felt in Bavra village of Shirak Province, with a 3-point magnitude.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Earthquake hits Iran
There are no reports of casualties or damage…
 After earthquake in Mexico, one and a half million people left without light
Specialists of the commission are engaged in emergency restoration of power supply…
 Quake rattles Armenia, also felt in capital Yerevan
It measured magnitude 4 to 5 at the epicenter…
 Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone
It measured magnitude 4 to 5 at the epicenter…
 Armenia Emergency Situations Ministry: Earthquake hits 12 km northeast of Bavra village, felt in other villages
The seismic activity was felt in...
 Quake strikes Armenia-Georgia border area
It measured magnitude 4 at the epicenter…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos