3.4-magnitude earthquake hits 10 km northeast from Bavra village of Armenia's Shirak Province

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia reports that today at 2:19 p.m. Armenia time the Seismological Network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service recorded a 2.8-magnitude earthquake 10 kilometers northeast from Bavra village of Shirak Province (Georgia-Armenia border zone), with a 10 km depth of the hotbed, with a 41.20o northern latitude and 43.87o eastern longitude.
The force of the underground shock in the epicenter was 3-4 points.
The earthquake was felt in Bavra village of Shirak Province, with a 3-point magnitude.