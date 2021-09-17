News
Eurasian Economic Union minister: Armenia sees 19% growth of exports to EEU countries, 12% growth of trade
Eurasian Economic Union minister: Armenia sees 19% growth of exports to EEU countries, 12% growth of trade
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Based on the results of the first six months of this year, the volume of Armenia’s trade with member states of the Eurasian Economic Union comprised $2,300,000,000, that is, a 12% increase compared to the same period last year. This is what member (minister) of the Advisory Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission for Competition and Anti-Monopoly Regulation Arman Shakkaliev said during today’s event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia.

Shakkaliev added that Armenia has seen 19% growth of exports to member states of the EEU.

“The State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia has earned a reputation in the international arena, including within the Eurasian Economic Union. In a short period, Armenia established a law that meets the world’s leading criteria and accumulated a vast amount of law-enforcement practice. Armenia’s accession to the EEU allowed to create an additional environment that is favorable for development of trade,” Shakkaliev stated.
