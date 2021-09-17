Parent of deceased Armenian soldier: There won't be a vivid fireworks display

The person sitting in government has turned our lives colorless, and he wants to organize a vivid fireworks display. It won’t happen. This is what the father of a serviceman who fell in the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh] told reporters at Republic Square in Yerevan.
With photos of their deceased sons and relatives, the parents and relatives of deceased servicemen have gathered in front of the stage being placed ahead of the concert to be held at Republic Square in order to demand that the government cancel the concert scheduled for September 21st.
“Let him [Nikol Pashinyan] go to Vorotan, which he gave to the Turks [Azerbaijanis], and organize a vivid fireworks display with them. He is already referring to Vorotan with the Turkish name. We won’t allow it. They led the country to a war and struck our children from the rear,” the father said.