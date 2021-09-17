News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 17
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Parent of deceased Armenian soldier: There won't be a vivid fireworks display
Parent of deceased Armenian soldier: There won't be a vivid fireworks display
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Society


The person sitting in government has turned our lives colorless, and he wants to organize a vivid fireworks display. It won’t happen. This is what the father of a serviceman who fell in the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh] told reporters at Republic Square in Yerevan.

With photos of their deceased sons and relatives, the parents and relatives of deceased servicemen have gathered in front of the stage being placed ahead of the concert to be held at Republic Square in order to demand that the government cancel the concert scheduled for September 21st.

“Let him [Nikol Pashinyan] go to Vorotan, which he gave to the Turks [Azerbaijanis], and organize a vivid fireworks display with them. He is already referring to Vorotan with the Turkish name. We won’t allow it. They led the country to a war and struck our children from the rear,” the father said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for remains of Armenian servicemen fruitless for 2 days
Since the truce, the remains of...
 Armenia President at Summit of Minds: War was not only against Azerbaijan
In his speech, President Sarkissian...
 Fallen soldiers’ families protesting at Republic Square in Yerevan
They demand that the government cancel the Independence Day anniversary concert scheduled for September 21…
 Armenia, France FMs discuss Karabakh conflict
Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Jean-Yves Le Drian…
 Russian peacekeepers ensure safety during construction of road leading to mobile phone tower in Karabakh
Currently, road service workers have started...
 Ombudsman briefs Baroness Caroline Cox on Azerbaijan violations against Armenia border residents
Arman Tatoyan received a delegation led by this member of the UK House of Lords…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos