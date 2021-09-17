News
The Taliban draft new Constitution of Afghanistan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Taliban have drafted a new Constitution for Afghanistan, The Khaama Press reports.

Composed of 12 chapters and 179 paragraphs, the “Constitution of the Taliban” lays down the main principles of the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” and states that the laws and policy will be based on Hanafism, one of the four most common schools of law of Sunni Islam. All citizens of Afghanistan will have equal rights, without any discrimination.

According to the new Constitution, the government shall be obliged to enhance Islamic science and establish religious schools. The new flag of Afghanistan will be white. The official languages of the country will be dari and pushtu, and Arabic will be taught in secondary schools.
