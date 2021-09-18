News
Karabakh President receives acting Rector of Yerevan State University
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today received acting Rector of Yerevan State University Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, as reported the Staff of the President of Artsakh.

The development of cooperation between universities was discussed. The head of state also welcomed the University’s initiative to join the “100 Homes in Artsakh” initiative being implemented by Public Television of Armenia and “Life in Artsakh” Foundation in the administrative territory of Dahrav village of Askeran region (the University will help provide another displaced family with an apartment).

Expressing gratitude for the cordial reception, Hovhannisyan stated that Yerevan State University is preparing to implement new programs with Artsakh State University and that the idea of participating in the “100 Homes in Artsakh” initiative first and foremost symbolizes the unity of the Armenian people, and there is no alternative to keeping Artsakh Armenian.
This text available in   Հայերեն
