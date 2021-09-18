News
Russia citizen breaks window of Yerevan bank and enters, police disarm him (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Last night, between 4:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. the General Department of State Protection of the Police of Armenia called the Operative Management Center of the Police and reported that the alarm signal of the branch of an Armenian bank located at Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan had gone off, shamshyan.com reports.

As photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan reported from the scene of the incident, police officers of central Yerevan promptly arrived at the scene, entered the bank and managed to disarm the man, after which paramedics arrived and transferred the man to Armenia Medical Center with the police.

The police station in the Arabkir district of Yerevan is preparing a report on the incident. According to Shamshyan, the man who was transferred to Armenia Medical Center is a 31-year-old citizen of the Russian Federation by the name of Stanislav K, who arrived in Armenia two days ago, and when the police arrived at the scene of the incident after hearing the alarm signal, they found him sitting in the hall in the bank.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
