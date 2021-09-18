News
Erdogan to visit discuss situation in Idlib with Putin during visit to Russia
Region:Russia, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia in late September to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and discuss the violence in northwest Syria, Ahval News reports.

“The main point on the agenda is Syria, particularly Idlib,” an anonymous high-ranking Turkish official said, adding the following: “The conditions stated in the Idlib agreement haven’t been fully fulfilled.”

The Idlib agreement was signed between Turkey and Russia in March 2020, that is, after the brutal battles that lasted a few weeks in Idlib. Now Turkey and Russia are discontent with the multiple ceasefire violations.

“There must not be new instability in Syria,” another anonymous Turkish official said.

Erdogan will meet with Putin during his two-day visit to Sochi and after a visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The dates haven’t been announced yet.
