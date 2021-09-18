Armenia Parliament Speaker on yesterday's incident with children of Artsakh on Goris-Kapan road

8 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Artsakh

Karabakh President receives Deputy Director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

Presidents of Tajikistan and Iran sign Memorandum of Cooperation

Situation at Charles Aznavour Square in Yerevan is tense, police are apprehending demonstrators (LIVE)

Yerevan citizens hold demonstration demanding cancelation of Independence Day event

Veterans of 44-day Karabakh war awarded

Erdogan to visit discuss situation in Idlib with Putin during visit to Russia

Opposition "Armenia" faction says authorities are leading session devoted to Syunik situation to failure

Explosion in Afghanistan's Jalalabad leaves at least 3 dead

Russia citizen breaks window of Yerevan bank and enters, police disarm him (PHOTOS)

Armenia police chief signs orders

Displaced residents of Karabakh's Shushi discuss Artsakh status and other issues during consultation

1,011 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Karabakh Parliament Speaker receives acting Rector of Yerevan State University

US Embassy in Armenia: Former Ambassador John Ordway is in Yerevan

Mined car explodes in Kabul

Karabakh President receives acting Rector of Yerevan State University

The Taliban draft new Constitution of Afghanistan

Thousands of Haitians are amassed near US borders

Azeri policeman threatens Armenian children on Goris-Kapan road - "There is no more Nagorno-Karabakh"

Turkey expects construction of first reactor of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant to end in May 2023

Armenia PM's assistant and daughter of deceased serviceman get into dispute

Taliban forcing young Afghans to go to war

Karabakh National Security Service says news about Azerbaijanis working with Iranian passports is false

Armenia high-tech industry minister receives UK Ambassador

Opposition "Armenia" alliance cancels Robert Kocharyan's visit to Moscow due to court decision

Relatives of deceased Armenian soldiers demand that Independence Day event be canceled

Assistant to Armenia PM: There is no Turkish equipment at Republic Square

Azerbaijanis stop microbus transporting children of Artsakh, very obscenely tell them to get off

Digest: Karabakh soldier injured near border, Azerbaijanis stop car carrying bread to Armenia soldiers

Armenia PM's assistant to relatives of fallen soldiers: 30th anniversary of Independence Day event must be held

Deceased Armenian officer's daughter: Pashinyan is causing relatives of the fallen servicemen pain again

Armenia Freedom of Information Center hosts discussion on transparency of real owners

Parent of deceased Armenian soldier: There won't be a vivid fireworks display

Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for remains of Armenian servicemen fruitless for 2 days

Armenian cross-stone consecrated in Mariupol

Armenia President at Summit of Minds: War was not only against Azerbaijan

Armenia official: No company with dominant position in country’s liquefied gas market

Kremlin assesses need for summit of "five" of UN Security Council

Fallen soldiers’ families protesting at Republic Square in Yerevan

Iran President: Countries of region need to create conditions for Afghanistan's development

Armenia, France FMs discuss Karabakh conflict

US Department of State approves defense treaty with Saudi Arabia

Putin to vote in Russian State Duma elections online

Armenia air defense trainings kick off

Dollar still going down in Armenia

Russia defense minister becomes a grandfather

Putin: Russia supports process of Iran's accession to Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Russian peacekeepers ensure safety during construction of road leading to mobile phone tower in Karabakh

Ombudsman briefs Baroness Caroline Cox on Azerbaijan violations against Armenia border residents

Armenia Deputy PM: I hope natural gas price stays the same

Pashinyan: Armenia interested in effective restraint of threat of terrorism in CSTO, SCO regions

Prosperous Armenia Party leader on upcoming local self-government elections

Artsakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire, Defense Army soldier wounded

Russia company holding arms supply negotiations with Armenia

Azerbaijan nominates occupied Armenian Shushi for cultural capital of Turkic world

Armenia State Committee of Science has new General Secretary

Deputy PM: Armenia is considering possibility of importing natural gas from other countries, but...

Eurasian Economic Union minister: Armenia sees 19% growth of exports to EEU countries, 12% growth of trade

Armenia deputy PM is for starting border demarcation, delimitation with Azerbaijan

Azerbaijanis stop car carrying bread to Armenia soldiers

Armenia opposition MP: Border demarcation occurs when countries have no problems with each other

Armenia legislature majority faction: Yerevan, Baku must finally begin border delimitation, demarcation phase

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP: Lawsuit filed with UN against Azerbaijan was correct, logical

Armenia deputy premier: Solution for unblocking regional communications more visible in terms of railways

GeoProMining announces completion of 2nd stage of Agarak Copper-Molybdenum Combine modernization project

Armenia deputy PM: Situation on Goris-Kapan road may affect economy

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction in parliament: Security crisis in country not overcome yet

Armenia Police, Europol sign collaboration agreement (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijan to also petition to UN International Court of Justice in response to Armenia appeal

OSCE PA chair: Despite ceasefire in Karabakh much more needs to be done to guarantee durable peace

759 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Those displaced in Artsakh stage protest outside Armenia government

Russia Central Electoral Commission info center launches Duma voting and other elections

World oil prices dropping

Armenia’s Pashinyan to Iran’s Raisi. Our two governments’ activities started at same time, this is very good nuance

Armenia, India FMs discuss Karabakh conflict

Newspaper: Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement details known

Newspaper: Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction 2 MPs at focus of authorities’ attention

Newspaper: Laborers with Iran passports are brought to Artsakh

Armenia PM, Iran President meeting in Tajikistan

Trump predicts disappearance of US

Armenia institutes proceedings against Azerbaijan before International Court of Justice

3,000 French medical workers dismissed for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Russia, China, Iran and Pakistan affirm need to achieve national reconciliation in Afghanistan

Armenia State Revenue Committee chief and Russian counterpart discuss cooperation in taxation sector

Members of opposition "Armenia" parliamentary faction meet with delegation led by Baroness Caroline Cox

Armenia Deputy PM: Gyumri's Shirak International Airport has everything to serve European low-costers

Ambassador: I don't believe Belarus gives preference to Yerevan or Baku when it comes to relations

Taliban's ad hoc government holds first session

Armenia President appoints Chief of Staff of Special Army Corps-Deputy Commander of Corps

Zakharova: Russia has told Baku about its position on the Turkish-Azerbaijani joint military exercises

Armenia high-tech industry minister receives Head of EU Delegation Andrea Wiktorin

Digest: Armenia assumes CSTO chairmanship, Armenian COVID-19 situation is tense

Armenia Deputy PM: Government intends to end construction of alternative roads in Syunik Province in spring 2022

Armenia Parliament Speaker receives US Ambassador

Armenia Deputy PM on current situation on Goris-Kapan road: Authorities didn't have a choice

Armenian parliamentary speaker to Baroness Caroline Cox: You are widely recognized and loved in Armenia

Armenia President meets with WHO Director-General in Geneva