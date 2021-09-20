News
Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains or relics of soldiers not found in Hadrut today
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that today in Hadrut a rescue squad conducted searches for the remains of servicemen killed during the hostilities and missing in action, yet failed to find remains or relics.

Since the truce, the remains of a total of 1,667 servicemen have been found in and removed from the seized territories of Artsakh. The State Service for Emergency Situations will provide additional information about the future directions and results of searches.
