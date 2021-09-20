Relatives of deceased servicemen protesting in front of Armenia government building (LIVE)

The relatives of servicemen who fell in the 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh have gathered in front of the government building again to demand that tomorrow’s festive events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Independence are cancelled.

In the past few days, a dozen relatives of deceased servicemen expressed their discontent with the government’s decision to organize a concert a Republic Square on Independence Day and gathered in the same place to demand that the government respect the memory of their martyred sons and cancel or at least postpone the festivities.

Nairi Sargsyan, the assistant to the Prime Minister, met with the relatives a few days ago, listened to their demands and explanations and informed that the government has decided to celebrate since this year marks the 30th anniversary of Independence. He assured that the current situation has been considered and insisted that the relatives would like the concert and the other events.

Before this, what had made citizens and several parents angry was the Prime Minister’s statement that a “vivid celebration” will be held at Republic Square on September 21, and the Prime Minister apologized for this in parliament later.

On September 18, a group of citizens organized a protest against the concert. Police dispelled the crowd and apprehended a dozen citizens.