Shombi Sharp: UN will continue to stand with Armenia in addressing impact of recent crises, pandemic, conflict

UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp issued a message on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Armenia. The message reads as follows:
On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Independence, as representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and on behalf of the entire United Nations Country Team, I wish to convey our warmest congratulations to the government and people of the Republic of Armenia.
Throughout these past three decades, the Government of Armenia and the United Nations have consistently expanded our relationship based on trust, respect, and commitment to shared values promoting peace and prosperity both in country and on the global stage. Notwithstanding challenging times, together we have achieved tangible results towards improving peoples’ lives based on inclusive, sustainable development and strengthened democratic institutions.
The United Nations remains your steadfast partner and will continue to stand with Armenia in addressing the impact of recent crises, pandemic, and conflict, while jointly shaping a better future for all of us through implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2021-2025 and achieving Agenda 2030.
I wish all a happy and meaningful Independence Day!