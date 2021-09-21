France MP: Armenia fighting for survival of itself, its people, against Azerbaijan, Turkey

French National Assembly member Valerie Boyer has made a Facebook post referring to Armenia's Independence Day anniversary and the challenges facing the Armenian people.
"On this Independence Day [anniversary] of Armenia, let us not forget the ties that unite our two countries. This Armenia, with its rich history of culture and strong identity for more than 2,000 years, this Armenia, which fought alongside France for our freedoms, has passed the test of history, just like France," Boyer wrote.
She noted that Armenia is fighting for the survival of itself and its people, and against Azerbaijan and Turkey.
Touching upon the current situation, the French MP noted that Armenia will have to mark this Independence Day anniversary amid the loss of thousands of young people, thousands of wounded, and the uncertainty of the families of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan.
"I am not Armenian, but being French, I want to say that Armenia is a sister to France, and I believe it can count on our full support," Valerie Boyer added.