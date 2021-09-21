Putin to Pashinyan: Trilateral agreements’ implementation will ensure your country’s peaceful, prosperous development

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence. The message notes as follows, in part:
Russian-Armenian relations are friendly, allied. Close cooperation has been established between our states in various domains, constructive cooperation within the framework of the EEU, CSTO and CIS. I am confident that through joint efforts, we will continue—from now on, too—to strengthen bilateral partnership in all domains.
Today Armenia has to face serious challenges. We assume that the consistent implementation—at the highest level—of the November [2020] and January [2021] trilateral agreements will ensure the peaceful, prosperous development of your country and the entire Transcaucasian region.