News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 21
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Putin to Pashinyan: Trilateral agreements’ implementation will ensure your country’s peaceful, prosperous development
Putin to Pashinyan: Trilateral agreements’ implementation will ensure your country’s peaceful, prosperous development
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence. The message notes as follows, in part:

Russian-Armenian relations are friendly, allied. Close cooperation has been established between our states in various domains, constructive cooperation within the framework of the EEU, CSTO and CIS. I am confident that through joint efforts, we will continue—from now on, too—to strengthen bilateral partnership in all domains.

Today Armenia has to face serious challenges. We assume that the consistent implementation—at the highest level—of the November [2020] and January [2021] trilateral agreements will ensure the peaceful, prosperous development of your country and the entire Transcaucasian region.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mishustin to Pashinyan: Russia-Armenia relations progressively developing in all directions
The Russian PM sent a congratulatory message to his Armenian counterpart on the 30th anniversary of the independence of Armenia...
 Russia envoy to Armenia: Any challenge in modern world can be overcome only through joint efforts
Ambassador Kopirkin issued a congratulatory message on the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence…
 Putin: Development of Russia-Armenia relations corresponds to fundamental interests of our fraternal peoples
The Russian President issued a congratulatory message on the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence…
 Russian Expert Center: Russia is ready to offer Yerevan buses and new metro wagons
Nikishina explained that...
 Russia deputy PM: Development of new strategic document has started with Armenia
There are still many projects and ideas ahead, and the most important thing is the desire to implement them…
Alexey Overchuk: Russia is ready to help Armenia overcome economic crisis and pandemic
According to Overchuk, the current...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos