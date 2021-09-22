News
Dollar still going down in Armenia
Dollar still going down in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 484.23/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by 0.70 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 567.95 (down by AMD 3.44), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 660.20 (down by AMD 8.23), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.65 (down by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 351.14, AMD 27,625.27 and AMD 14,571.98, respectively.
