Armenia Syunik Province governor’s wanted son turns himself in, is taken to prison
Armenia Syunik Province governor’s wanted son turns himself in, is taken to prison
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Goris city resident Karen Poghosyan, 33, on Wednesday turned himself in to the Department for Investigation of Crimes against Humanity of the General Department of Investigation of Especially Important Cases of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.

He has been wanted by the police since July 21—and on charges under two articles of the Criminal Code.

Karen Poghosyan is the son of Governor Melikset Poghosyan of Syunik Province, and he has been transferred from the General Investigation Department to Armavir Penitentiary.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that a decision was made to include Karen Poghosyan as a defendant in a criminal case initiated in connection with the July 13 shootings in Goris, and the court had granted the petition to remand him in custody. He was wanted to this day.

The other party of the aforesaid incident is Tigran Khachatryan, the son of the former governor of Syunik, Surik Khachatryan.

Two people were injured as a result of the shooting. One of them is the brother-in-law of Surik Khachatryan, the other is Harutyun Vardanyan, a friend of Karen Poghosyan.
Photos