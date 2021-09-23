News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 23
USD
484.23
EUR
567.95
RUB
6.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.23
EUR
567.95
RUB
6.65
Show news feed
Armenia, France FMs meet in New York, discuss prospects for settlement of Karabakh conflict
Armenia, France FMs meet in New York, discuss prospects for settlement of Karabakh conflict
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is currently in New York to participate in the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, on Wednesday met with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The sides discussed issues on the Armenian-French privileged relations, as well as further expansion and deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation in a number of spheres.

The sides have also touched upon the humanitarian issues resulting from the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall, and the prospects for the peace process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. FM Ararat Mirzoyan specifically emphasized the speedy return of all Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians held in Azerbaijan.

Both sides agreed on the need to resume the Karabakh peace process under the auspices the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia parliament opposition faction leader: Azerbaijan, Turkey have no desire to build their policy on logic of peace
In recent days, unacceptable and provocative statements are being made from Azerbaijan against Iran, a friend of Armenia, at various levels, obvious anti-Iranian steps are being taken…
 US Congress demands release of all Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan
The House of Representatives passed the respective amendment…
 Analyst: It's fundamentally important for Russia to maintain role of mediator between Yerevan and Baku
According to him, the status of mediator allows...
 Armenian ruling party MP: Erdogan's demand for corridor is not ruled out, but Armenia granting it is ruled out
“The President of Turkey declared that...
 US House of Representatives to vote on release of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan
The respective amendment states it is the sense of Congress that “Azerbaijan must immediately and unconditionally return all Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians.”
Analyst: Russia is much more involved in Karabakh conflict now than it was before September 27, 2020
The political scientist noted that the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos