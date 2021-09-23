Armenia, France FMs meet in New York, discuss prospects for settlement of Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN. – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is currently in New York to participate in the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, on Wednesday met with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The sides discussed issues on the Armenian-French privileged relations, as well as further expansion and deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation in a number of spheres.
The sides have also touched upon the humanitarian issues resulting from the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall, and the prospects for the peace process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. FM Ararat Mirzoyan specifically emphasized the speedy return of all Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians held in Azerbaijan.
Both sides agreed on the need to resume the Karabakh peace process under the auspices the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.