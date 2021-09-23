News
Health minister talks about getting 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Armenia
Health minister talks about getting 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

If a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine is needed in Armenia, it will be acquired. The Minister of Health, Anahit Avanesyan, stated about this at Thursday’s meeting of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly.

According to her, no medicine, no medical intervention can give a 100% guarantee that a patient will not catch any infection.

"The coronavirus is no exception. According to statistics, up to 20% of those vaccinated but infected have a severe case of the disease, only 5% end up in critical condition, and 2% die. But this does not mean that there is no need for vaccination," Avanesyan added.

The minister admitted that there had been complaints from people regarding post-vaccination complications.

"However, if necessary, the state will cover the costs of their repeat examination," Anahit Avanesyan assured.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
