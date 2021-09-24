News
Armenia opposition MP: Pashinyan needs to clarify what flirting is going on with Erdogan and Aliyev
Armenia opposition MP: Pashinyan needs to clarify what flirting is going on with Erdogan and Aliyev
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


We are in a situation where the President of Azerbaijan, or as Nikol Pashinyan put it, the polite and constructive friend, continues to disclose confidential information, and alongside this, Nikol Pashinyan continues to keep silent and isn’t sharing information about the interview that he gave to Armenian Public Television which was supposed to air on September 25-26, 2020. This is what deputy of the opposition “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly Agnesa Khamoyan told reporters today, touching upon Aliyev’s statement that he had made Nikol Pashinyan offers on October 7 and that the war could have been stopped, if the offers were accepted.

‘Yes, Aliyev disclosed another agreement that was reached between two of the three parties. It turns out that they had agreed to stop the war on October 7, but Nikol Pashinyan didn’t. On October 7, the Armenian side hadn’t lost Shushi and Hadrut, and Nikol Pashinyan assumed that the conditions were much more favorable than they were on November 9, the day we signed a capitulation act,” she said.

According to Khamoyan, not only Aliyev, but also Erdogan is speaking with threats. “Yesterday Erdogan declared that he has received positive signals from Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan needs to clarify what flirting is going on with Erdogan and Aliyev,” she added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
