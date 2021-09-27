Armenia President: We must be able to get out of situation with our backs straight, move forward

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on Monday issued a statement on the anniversary of Azerbaijan's unleashing of war against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on September 27, 2020. The statement notes as follows, in particular:
The second Artsakh war—the most brutal in our modern history—began a year ago on this day.
A war that took away young lives and destinies from us.
One year after the war, in addition to the thousands of casualties and wounded, we still have children in captivity [in Azerbaijan] and unknown.
Today more than ever we must invest our efforts for the return of the captives, for the healing of the wounded, for the finding of the missing.
We must be able to get out of the situation with our heads held high and our backs straight, and move forward, albeit in slow steps.