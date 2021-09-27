Erdogan holds phone talks with Aliyev

During phone talks, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on “the victory”, that is, the anniversary of the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
Aliyev expressed gratitude to Erdogan and highly appreciated his “political and moral support” during the war. The parties expressed confidence that “the friendship and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue to develop and grow stronger in all directions”, Sabah reports.
Earlier, Erdogan tweeted the following: “Karabakh is Azerbaijan.”