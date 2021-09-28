PACE adopts proposal of Armenian Ombudsman on creation of demilitarized zone

Yesterday in Strasbourg, a PACE resolution was adopted on the humanitarian consequences of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. It contains a call to start negotiations on delimitation and demarcation, as well as to explore the possibility of creating a demilitarized zone with the involvement of peacekeeping forces or military monitoring forces.
According to the Office of the Armenian Human Rights Chief, over the past year the Ombudsman held various discussions with representatives of international organizations in order to prove that the only effective way to prevent the criminal actions of Azerbaijani servicemen is to create a security zone.
The post-war deployment of Azerbaijani armed forces near the villages of Armenia or on the roads has no legal basis.
Only the delimitation and demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan without creating a security zone will not ensure the rights of the citizens of Armenia, moreover, it will cause new violations of human rights and new tensions.