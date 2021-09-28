US threatens Turkey with new sanctions over S-400 missiles

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, concerned about Turkey's acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems, threatened Ankara with additional sanctions if new agreements with Russia are concluded, RIA Novosti reports.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan previously gave an interview to the American CBS television channel, in which he confirmed that Ankara intends to buy another batch of Russian S-400s in the near future. According to Erdogan, the solution to this issue remains exclusively with Turkey, no other country has the right to interfere in its affairs.

Russia and Turkey signed a contract for the S-400 regimental set in 2017, deliveries of air defense systems to the Turkish side were carried out in the summer-autumn of 2019. The deal caused a crisis in Turkey's relations with the United States: Washington demanded instead the purchase of American Patriot complexes, threatening to delay or even cancel the sale of Turkey's newest F-35 fighters, as well as impose sanctions in accordance with CAATSA.

Ankara is not going to give up the S-400. Moreover, the Turkish president said at the end of August that he had no doubts about buying a second regiment of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia. Later, despite pressure from the United States, Erdogan announced that the deal with Russia had already been completed and would not be revised.