Russia’s Putin, Turkey’s Erdogan to discuss situation in South Caucasus

Russian Federation (RF) President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday will discuss the situation in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, and South Caucasus, the Kremlin press service reported.
“Talks between RF President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will be held in Sochi on September 29. It is planned to discuss various aspects of the Russian-Turkish partnership in the political and trade-economic spheres. There will also be an exchange of views on current international issues, including the development of the situation in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, and Transcaucasia [i.e., South Caucasus]," the statement said.