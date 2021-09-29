News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 29
USD
483.49
EUR
563.99
RUB
6.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.49
EUR
563.99
RUB
6.65
Show news feed
Armenia Iranologist: Azerbaijan faces a number of challenges
Armenia Iranologist: Azerbaijan faces a number of challenges
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Despite the slander and unbridled rhetoric of the dictator of Baku [i.e., Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev], Azerbaijan faces a number of challenges which immediately followed the end of the euphoria that covered this country. Iranian studies specialist Vardan Voskanyan, who is also a member of the opposition Homeland party of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook.

"It is obvious that the huge increase in the military-political influence of the pan-Sunni [Muslim] axis of the so-called Ikhwan (Muslim Brotherhood)—in the form of Turkey and Pakistan—has caused internal tension points (…) in Azerbaijan, a country with a traditionally Shiite [Muslim] population, leading also to an increase in fractures between the pro-Turkish and pro-Iranian sections of the [country’s] population.

This is contributed also by Iran's rather active external pressure on the dictator of Baku (…).

With virtually the same policy, the pressure on Azerbaijan has been increased also by Russia, which, although it does not have considerable groups of adherent or supporter population inside this country, it has an active and major lever of influence in the form of the peacekeeping contingent (i.e., the military base) stationed in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)].

As paradoxical as it may seem, the virtually unlimited Turkish influence and the certain loss of Azerbaijan's sovereignty cannot arouse the enthusiasm among another supporter of the dictator in Baku, the Israeli political leadership, which already has to compete with the [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan regime to maintain its influence.

If we add to this the problems that exist in relations with some European Union member states and the United States, the dictator of Baku often has to play the role of a tightrope walker—figuratively speaking—who tries to maintain balance while swaying on the delicate domestic political and international rope—also with irregular movements of the tongue," Voskanyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin approves of Turkey's impact on situation in Karabakh
According to Putin, the ceasefire monitoring center in...
 Erdogan's spokesperson states the case when Turkey will normalize relations with Armenia
According to Cumhuriyet, Kalin stated that...
 Yerevan State University holds event in memory of its students killed in 44-day war (PHOTOS)
Chairs with the photos of these fallen boys were placed on the steps of the YSU central building…
 Military expert: What happened a year ago is terribly dangerous game against Armenia’s ally Russia, friendly Iran
According to Jamalyan, now Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has become arrogant…
 Armenia FM, Red Cross delegation head discuss issue of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan
Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday received Thierry Ribo…
 Karabakh representative to Armenia: Artsakh historical, cultural heritage under Azerbaijan occupation is under threat
A total of 1,226 businesses in Artsakh have suffered as a result of the war last fall…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos