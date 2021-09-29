Azerbaijanis launch construction in Vorotan section of Armenia's Goris-Kapan motorway

Officers of the National Security Service of Armenia are stopping drivers passing through the Vorotan section of the Goris-Kapan motorway and forming a column, after which drivers proceed with the accompaniment of Russian peacekeepers. This is what Deputy Mayor of Goris Karen Kocharyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Officers of the National Security Service are stopping Armenian drivers, who proceed with the accompaniment of Russian peacekeepers two hours after the column is formed. The Azerbaijanis feel free, as if they are at home, while we gather for hours. At this moment, I feel that people are sounding the alarm since they don’t know what will happen and how long this will continue. The Azerbaijanis might stop us Armenians and charge money for passing the road,” he stated, adding that the Azerbaijanis have launched construction in the Vorotan section of the motorway and that more and more Iranian truck drivers are accumulating.

After setting up a police checkpoint in Vorotan, the Azerbaijanis have been stopping Iranian truck drivers and letting them proceed after checking them and charging a fee. Two weeks ago, the Azerbaijanis stopped the driver of a microbus transporting the “Mountainous Artsakh” children’s group and wiped, with a dagger, the label portraying the flag of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) posted on the bus.