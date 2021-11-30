Armenia parliament ruling majority does not decriminalize insult, slander

The "Armenia" Faction proposes to cancel the controversial law on insult and slander. The author of this law initiative, opposition "Armenia" Faction MP Aghvan Vardanyan stated about this at Tuesday’s meeting of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.
According to the lawmaker, this law runs counter to the constitution of Armenia, violates the rights of its citizens, and curtails the activities of the media operating in the country.
In response, the chair of the abovementioned committee, majority “Civil Contract” Faction MP Vladimir Vardanyan asked whether the opposition considers swearing a norm of political behavior.
Aghvan Vardanyan responded that he did not think so. Nevertheless, the opposition MP noted that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the political majority headed by him have made such behavior a norm.
After long debates, the NA Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs did not approve to this law initiative tabled by the parliamentary opposition.