Lavrov: Russia is making efforts to resolve controversial issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Russia is making efforts to resolve controversial issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Federation Council.
"Efforts to overcome numerous regional conflicts remain the focus of close attention. Russia is making a concrete contribution to resolving such crises.
"These are our efforts to defeat terrorists and promote political dialogue in Syria, and a key role in stopping the bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh and finding sustainable solutions to contentious issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Lavrov said.