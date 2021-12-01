News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 02
USD
487.98
EUR
552.69
RUB
6.6
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.98
EUR
552.69
RUB
6.6
Show news feed
Lavrov: Russia is making efforts to resolve controversial issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Lavrov: Russia is making efforts to resolve controversial issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia is making efforts to resolve controversial issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Federation Council.

"Efforts to overcome numerous regional conflicts remain the focus of close attention. Russia is making a concrete contribution to resolving such crises.

"These are our efforts to defeat terrorists and promote political dialogue in Syria, and a key role in stopping the bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh and finding sustainable solutions to contentious issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Lavrov said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos