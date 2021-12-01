UN Secretary-General urges to increase testing, and not to ban travel due to omicron strain

Castro becomes the first female president in Honduras

Lavrov: Russia is making efforts to resolve controversial issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan

EU Representative: Bayramov and Mirzoyan to meet in Stockholm on December 2

European Commission unveils its alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative

Macron says UK PM Boris Johnson is a clown

NEWS.am daily digest: 01.12.21

Embassy in Armenia: This year 16 Days of Activism align with US Summit for Democracy

US envoy: Armenia has some of the best produce in the world

Turkey already assessing economic benefits of opening ‘Nakhichevan corridor’

Dollar continues increasing in Armenia

All Armenian Fund: Working Group reported they received no credible evidence that funds were misappropriated

Luc Pierre Devigne: EU discussing with Russia conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia former President Sargsyan: Artsakh issue is not resolved

Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan deputy PMs to meet in Moscow today

Russia MFA: OSCE plays useful role in promoting settlement of Karabakh conflict

Armenia Inspection Bodies’ Coordination Bureau: We can’t fine PM, parliament speaker for not wearing face masks

Armenia State Revenue Committee: Indicators set by 2021 budget will be fulfilled

Heavy snowfall in Armenia’s Ashotsk

Armenia opposition lawmaker: Why should Azerbaijanis withdraw from Ishkhanasar hills?

Armenia opposition MP: Iran drivers can enter Goris-Kapan road, refuel their cars with Azerbaijan fuel

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan attending international videoconference (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM sacks head of his staff's foreign relations department

4 more die of coronavirus in Karabakh

President invites Romania colleague to Armenia

Armenia revenue committee chief: Our customs officers are already on Goris-Kapan motorway

502 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh ensure about 150 pilgrims’ safe visit to Amaras Monastery in 1 week

Armenia investigation of criminal case on high treason is over

Erdogan expects to discuss Ukraine with Putin

Armenia FM to head for Sweden

Armenia, Greece, Cyprus special forces hold joint exercises

Newspaper: Crimes with use of weapons increase in Armenia in 2021

Newspaper: Actual salaries decrease in Armenia

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan army is able to monitor Kapan-Chakaten alternative road as well (PHOTOS)

Chairman of Armenia parliament probe committee: We will summon President and Prime Minister to ask questions

Armenian analyst states reason why Iran won't renounce exit to Black Sea through Armenia's territory

Charles Michel: Political dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan may lead to a sustainable settlement

Putin hasn't decided if he will run in the 2024 presidential elections

Armenia territorial administration and infrastructure minister meets with Russian deputy transport minister

Central Bank of Armenia becomes member of Sustainable Banking and Financing Network (SBFN)

Putin: If strike complexes emerge in Ukraine, Russia will give adequate response

Lukashenko: Visit to Crimea will mean recognition of it as Russian territory

Russia-based Armenian analyst: Implementation of agreements on Karabakh reached in Ashgabat not very likely

Qatar calls on Persian Gulf countries to cooperate with Iran

Aliyev, Pakistani minister discuss expansion of Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Turkey cooperation format

Helsinki Citizens' Assembly Vanadzor Office lodges applications with ECHR under cases of captured Armenian soldiers

53-year-old Russian woman run over by Opel driver at Sakharov Square in Yerevan

Former head of ex-chief of Armenia Police is under arrest

Monument to victims of events of March 1, 2008 to be placed in Yerevan

Armenia PM receives representatives of Armenian Democratic Liberal Party-Ramgavar, Karabakh conflict touched upon

Pace of negative saldo of migration from Armenia by air grows by 33% in 3 months

PACE Committee calls on Yerevan, Baku and Tbilisi 'to guarantee the right to hold Gay Pride marches'

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council members discuss introduction of electronic systems with EU program reps

EU Ambassador to Armenia: Soldier's Home rehabilitation center is unprecedented institution

Armenia citizen commits suicide at Astghik Medical Center in Yerevan

Armenia National Assembly's new probe committee holds first session

NEWS.am daily digest: 30.11.21

French Senate: Paris needs to support the Armenian people

Armenia Judicial Department has new chief

Deputy PM: Railway roads and highways will be under Armenia's jurisdiction in case of unblocking

Consular consultations held between Armenian and Kazakh MFAs

Armenia ex-Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan to remain in custody

ECHR obliges Armenia to make a payment of EUR 24,000 to family of pupil who died after beating in school

14 officers killed in military helicopter crash in Azerbaijan

Ombudsman report on Azerbaijan army killing Karabakh civilians is disseminated at UN

Armenia ruling force MP: There was no 'corridor' agenda in Sochi talks

Armenian analyst: Statement signed on Nov. 26 poses risks to Armenia

Ruling power lawmaker: Azerbaijanis must leave sovereign territory of Armenia

Armenia health minister: Providing free medical services to country's primary figures is matter of national security

Dollar still gaining value in Armenia

Water tariff in Armenia to increase on January 1

Armenia parliament ruling majority does not decriminalize insult, slander

Armenia premier, EU Special Representative for South Caucasus discuss bilateral relations

MFA spokesman: China has expressed hope for settlement of disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia health minister: People are vaccinated to such extent that restaurants will not suffer serious economic damage

Macron urges Tehran to hold constructive talks on nuclear program

Political scientist: Armenia PM will continue yielding to Azerbaijan

6 people killed in Turkish storms

Ruling power MP: Armenia special services were informed about transfer of terrorists from Syria to Azerbaijan

Deputy defense minister does not know grounds on which Azerbaijan planes cross Armenia airspace

Military helicopter crashes in Azerbaijan

Armenia deputy defense minister: No official ordered not to shoot

Have Azerbaijanis retreated from Ishkhanasar hills of Armenia?

Explosion hits Kabul

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

Armenia migration service chief: 91,000 people displaced due to Azerbaijan military aggression against Karabakh

International Court of Justice to rule on Armenia lawsuit against Azerbaijan on December 7

398 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia MFA spokesman: Sochi statement reaffirms unblocking provision, refutes ‘corridor’ theses

Armenian National Committee: Australia government’s recognition of Armenian Genocide is matter of time

World gold prices going up

World oil prices on the rise

Armenia ombudsman: Demilitarized security zone must be created (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Armenia parliamentary opposition’s candidate to not change

Newspaper: Armenia PM does not accidentally stress CSTO topic

Markedonov: Moscow seeking to show Baku, Yerevan and world that it will be the main resource for conflict settlement

Aivazovsky's scenic painting sold for $1,015,000

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council declares strict warning against Judge Zaruhi Nakhshkaryan

France's Macron is revaccinated