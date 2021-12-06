Armenia legislature majority to block opposition draft statement on border delimitation

Due to the "efforts" by the MPs of the ruling majority Civil Contract Party, the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations gave a negative conclusion—after closed debates on Monday—to the National Assembly (NA) draft statement submitted by the opposition "Armenia" Bloc.
The discussion of this issue lasted about two hours.
According to this draft statement, the NA was to condemn the Azerbaijan occupation of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) territories; the incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia, as well as the consistent use of force or the threat of use of force by Azerbaijan; the gross violations of the rights of Armenian servicemen and civilians held captive in Azerbaijan, including refusing to return them after the end of hostilities last fall, as well as on the pretext of a fake trial; and Azerbaijan's actions which are war crimes, etc.