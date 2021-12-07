Armenia parliament speaker claims video with his remarks on captive Armenian soldiers was edited

The speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, claims that the video that appeared on the internet—and in which he says that the Armenian soldiers who have ended up in Azerbaijani captivity no longer exist for him—had been edited.

"The material has been edited, it is about negotiations, it is about the position of the state in various situations. (…). Such situations are used to push back Armenia's interests. All those people who take such a step must realize that there is criminal accountability," Simonyan said.

As reported earlier, Telegram channel of Dejavu has posted a video where Alen Simonyan says, in a conversation with a person at an event, that the captive Armenian soldiers are “no more” for him.

And speaking to reporters Tuesday, Simonyan said that there are Armenian soldiers and officers who did not fulfill their duty, ended up in Azerbaijani captivity, and preferred to surrender instead of protecting the border of Armenia.