News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 08
USD
493.81
EUR
557.22
RUB
6.7
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.81
EUR
557.22
RUB
6.7
Show news feed
Armenia opposition MP asks finance minister about operation of Amulsar gold mine
Armenia opposition MP asks finance minister about operation of Amulsar gold mine
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


In the 2022 State Budget, there is a conditional sentence with a prediction for the operation of Amulsar gold mine. I would like for you to express the government’s stance and state whether the mine will be operated or not. This is what deputy of the opposition “Armenia” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Andranik Tevanyan asked Minister of Finance of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan in parliament.

In response, Khachatryan said the following: “In the law on the State Budget, we stated that if Amulsar gold mine is operated during the year, it will be a positive risk. Nevertheless, it is necessary to know that preparations will be made in the 12-month period starting from the launch, and this will lead to exploitation of the mine.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Administrative Court of Appeal rules in favor of Lydian Armenia
In connection with the Amulsar gold mine project…
 Armenia premier: Amulsar gold mine is very likely to be operated
But on the other hand, I can state that we were also able to properly manage the financial market…
 Armenia minister: Government not ruling out operation of Amulsar gold mine
Touching upon ecology, the minister stated...
 Armenia PM: We must try to make decisions within framework of Amulsar gold mine investment project
Whether we like it or not, the mining industry plays a very important role in the development of Armenia's economy…
 Residents of Armenia communities near Amulsar gold mine project area demonstrate outside parliament
They noted that they had come to ask the MPs to defend the restoration of law and order and the interests of their communities…
 Armenia PM receives Lydian Canada Ventures Board of Directors member
They discussed the situation around the Amulsar gold mine project…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos