Armenia opposition MP asks finance minister about operation of Amulsar gold mine

In the 2022 State Budget, there is a conditional sentence with a prediction for the operation of Amulsar gold mine. I would like for you to express the government’s stance and state whether the mine will be operated or not. This is what deputy of the opposition “Armenia” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Andranik Tevanyan asked Minister of Finance of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan in parliament.

In response, Khachatryan said the following: “In the law on the State Budget, we stated that if Amulsar gold mine is operated during the year, it will be a positive risk. Nevertheless, it is necessary to know that preparations will be made in the 12-month period starting from the launch, and this will lead to exploitation of the mine.”