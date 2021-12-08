Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia will have railway communication with Iran and Russia via Azerbaijan's territory

The authorities of Armenia have expressed their interest in the unblocking of all transport links several times. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to deputies’ questions during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.
The Prime Minister particularly stated that Azerbaijan will be able to ensure road and railway communications with Nakhchivan through Armenia’s territory. “In its turn, Armenia will have railway communication with Iran and Russia through Azerbaijan’s territory. We believe it is necessary to solve the current problems with this very logic. We are also certain that the points enshrined in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs derive from our national interests,” Pashinyan highlighted.