Armenia, Russia FMs discuss Karabakh issue, November 26 agreements and '3+3' format

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today had a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov, the press release of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.
The Armenian and Russian foreign ministers discussed a broad range of issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and attached importance to full restoration of the peace process in order to achieve a lasting and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group.
Mirzoyan and Lavrov also discussed the course of implementation of the commitments assumed by the parties under the trilateral statements adopted on November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021 and November 26, 2021.
Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that the Azerbaijani leadership’s belligerent statements and the threats of use of force pose a serious risk for regional stability and security.
The foreign ministers also discussed issues related to the ‘3+3’ format, as well as issues on the regional and global agendas that are of mutual interest.