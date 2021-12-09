Turkey MFA: First meeting of ‘3+3’ format on South Caucasus to be held Friday, Armenia will also participate

The first meeting of the "3+3" cooperation platform on "ensuring peace and stability" in the South Caucasus will be held Friday in Moscow. The Turkish foreign ministry told reporters this on Thursday, TASS reported.
"The first meeting of the 3+3-format regional cooperation platform proposed by our President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to ensure lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus will be held in Moscow on December 10, 2021," the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. "At the meeting, which will be attended by the deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia and Iran, our country will be represented by our delegation headed by deputy foreign minister, Ambassador Sedat Onal."