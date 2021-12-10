News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 10
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Armenia opposition MPs Mkhitar Zakaryan and Artur Sargsyan to be released without court decision today
Armenia opposition MPs Mkhitar Zakaryan and Artur Sargsyan to be released without court decision today
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Deputies of the opposition “Armenia” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Mkhitar Zakaryan and Artur Sargsyan will be released from Vardashen Penitentiary Institution without a court decision today. This is what Artur Sargsyan’s attorney Emin Khachatryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Little while ago, opposition deputy of the National Assembly Armen Charchyan was released from a Yerevan court of general jurisdiction after the court chose signature to not leave the country as a pre-trial measure.

Yesterday the Constitutional Court of Armenia promulgated its December 7 decision according to which persons elected Members of Parliament may not be imprisoned.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos