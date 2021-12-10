Armenia opposition MPs Mkhitar Zakaryan and Artur Sargsyan to be released without court decision today

Deputies of the opposition “Armenia” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Mkhitar Zakaryan and Artur Sargsyan will be released from Vardashen Penitentiary Institution without a court decision today. This is what Artur Sargsyan’s attorney Emin Khachatryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Little while ago, opposition deputy of the National Assembly Armen Charchyan was released from a Yerevan court of general jurisdiction after the court chose signature to not leave the country as a pre-trial measure.
Yesterday the Constitutional Court of Armenia promulgated its December 7 decision according to which persons elected Members of Parliament may not be imprisoned.