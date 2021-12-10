Hero of 44-day Karabakh war Garik Hovakimyan's sister Mariam is born

Mariam, the sister of hero of the 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh war Garik Hovakimyan, was born at Shengavit Medical Center in Yerevan today, as reported on Shengavit Medical Center’s Facebook page.
“Mariam is 40-year-old Alina Aghayan’s third child, who weighs 3.3 grams and has a height of 50 cm.
Mariam’s birth is a ray of new hope and has given the Hovakimyans the great desire to live.
Glory to all the heroes and the mothers who gave birth to those heroes.
Mariam’s mother, Alina expressed her gratitude to the beloved doctors, including obstetrician-gynecologist Naira Avanesova and neonatologist Artur Janazyan for their professional work and generosity and to all the obstetricians for their unconditional dedication and warmth.
Shengavit Medical Center wishes little Mariam health and a peaceful childhood,” Shengavit Medical Center reported.