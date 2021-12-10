News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 11
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Hero of 44-day Karabakh war Garik Hovakimyan's sister Mariam is born
Hero of 44-day Karabakh war Garik Hovakimyan's sister Mariam is born
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Mariam, the sister of hero of the 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh war Garik Hovakimyan, was born at Shengavit Medical Center in Yerevan today, as reported on Shengavit Medical Center’s Facebook page.

“Mariam is 40-year-old Alina Aghayan’s third child, who weighs 3.3 grams and has a height of 50 cm.

Mariam’s birth is a ray of new hope and has given the Hovakimyans the great desire to live.

Glory to all the heroes and the mothers who gave birth to those heroes.

Mariam’s mother, Alina expressed her gratitude to the beloved doctors, including obstetrician-gynecologist Naira Avanesova and neonatologist Artur Janazyan for their professional work and generosity and to all the obstetricians for their unconditional dedication and warmth.

Shengavit Medical Center wishes little Mariam health and a peaceful childhood,” Shengavit Medical Center reported.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos